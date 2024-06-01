Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the April 30th total of 914,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARIS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $15.35 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100,734 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

