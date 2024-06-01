Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Up 17.3% in May

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.88. 2,841,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,547. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AQST

Insider Activity at Aquestive Therapeutics

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 388,017 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.