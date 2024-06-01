Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 840,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.75. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $201.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

