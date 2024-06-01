Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,580,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 17,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 240,177 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 308,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 188,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 750,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 157,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Applied Digital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,780. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $519.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 4.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

