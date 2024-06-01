Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Up 29.9% in May

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $12,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 979,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,085. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

