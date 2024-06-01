Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 979,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,085. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.49%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

