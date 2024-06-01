Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stake Raised by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 339.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. UBS Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,319. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

