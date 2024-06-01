Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $36.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 178.10 and a beta of 3.27. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,657 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,689. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 382,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 185,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 151,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 52,843 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

