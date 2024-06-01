Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Up 25.3% in May

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Annexon Stock Up 2.1 %

ANNX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,539. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Annexon will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period.

ANNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

