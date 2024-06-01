Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Achieves $429.77 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $429.77 million and $12.39 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011395 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,729.99 or 0.99966846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00115943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0429662 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $15,764,785.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.