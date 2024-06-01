AngioDynamics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $252.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $11.38.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 60.21%.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 403,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at $1,373,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,630,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 713,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 274,210 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,742.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

