Andrew Wilson Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85.

On Thursday, April 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

