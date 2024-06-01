Analyzing Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and Take-Two Interactive Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.00 million 0.00 -$3.56 million ($5.03) 0.00 Take-Two Interactive Software $5.35 billion 5.14 -$3.74 billion ($21.98) -7.30

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Take-Two Interactive Software. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinite Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Take-Two Interactive Software 0 4 19 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Infinite Group and Take-Two Interactive Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus price target of $177.22, suggesting a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Infinite Group has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group N/A N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software -69.99% 2.19% 1.20%

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Infinite Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. It also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, the company offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina's Wonderland. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program, OlliOlli World, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Merge Dragons, Merge Magic, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and a volume of mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Pressure Washing Run, and Pull the Pin. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

