Analyzing Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) & Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highest Performances has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidus Investment and Highest Performances’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $130.11 million 4.85 $77.13 million $2.91 6.87 Highest Performances $15.78 million 135.10 -$6.01 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fidus Investment and Highest Performances, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidus Investment currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Highest Performances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 60.25% 12.69% 6.76% Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Highest Performances on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

