Analyzing Endava (NYSE:DAVA) & X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG)

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endava and X3’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Endava alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $957.12 million 1.62 $113.43 million $0.90 29.92 X3 $16.83 million 0.05 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 7 0 2.70 X3 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Endava and X3, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Endava presently has a consensus price target of $46.41, suggesting a potential upside of 72.34%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than X3.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 5.69% 7.13% 5.40% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Endava shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of X3 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Endava has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endava beats X3 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also provides automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, telemetry and monitoring, organizational optimization, and transaction advisory services. Endava plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About X3

(Get Free Report)

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.