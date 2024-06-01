Analysts Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Price Target at $161.44

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Lear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lear

Insider Transactions at Lear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $842,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lear by 131.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 1.2 %

Lear stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. Lear has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.27.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lear will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About Lear

(Get Free Report

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.