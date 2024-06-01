Analysts Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price at C$15.07

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.33%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

