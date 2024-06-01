Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Price Target at C$20.69

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ELD

Insider Activity

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total transaction of C$95,498.01. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,395,966. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$22.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.87.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.