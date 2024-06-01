Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $980,910.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Champy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $234.49 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.54 and a 200-day moving average of $195.65.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

