Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Anaconda Mining Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anaconda Mining
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.