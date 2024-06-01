AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 592 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.79. 3,054,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.36.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

