AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 16,193 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.34. 3,627,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,489. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -970.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

