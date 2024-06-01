AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,421 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,956. The company has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.94 and a 200 day moving average of $551.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.70 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

