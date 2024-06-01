AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $5.51 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $21.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 397,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,331. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

