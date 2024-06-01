American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Purchases $51,996.00 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Woodmark Price Performance

AMWD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 216,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,890. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.