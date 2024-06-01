American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Up 33.0% in May

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE AWK opened at $130.78 on Friday. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.84.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

