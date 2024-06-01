American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,102,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.85. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

