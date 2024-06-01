American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $98.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.64.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

