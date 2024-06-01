American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in May

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
American Aires Stock Down 7.3 %
OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. American Aires has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.31.
American Aires Company Profile
