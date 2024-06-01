Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 6.5%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $36.36. 197,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 546,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $22,650,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $12,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $7,170,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $7,170,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

