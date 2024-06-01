AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

AMB Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMFC remained flat at $18.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. AMB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

