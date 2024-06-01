AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
AMB Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMFC remained flat at $18.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. AMB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $21.50.
AMB Financial Company Profile
