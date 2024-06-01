ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Price Performance

ALX Oncology stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $553.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.