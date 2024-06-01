Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
ERC stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.74.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
