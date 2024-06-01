Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Rafael Basso Sells 12,624 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

