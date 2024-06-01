Alley Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NEE traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,191,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.