Alley Investment Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 324.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

