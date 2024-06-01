Alley Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up approximately 1.9% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,027 shares of company stock worth $14,371,185. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.90. The company had a trading volume of 455,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,084. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.05 and a 200-day moving average of $281.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

