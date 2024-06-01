Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.68. 1,322,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $357.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

