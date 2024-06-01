ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
ALK-Abelló A/S Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.
ALK-Abelló A/S Company Profile
ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDARCURE, and ITULAZAX/ITULATEK for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ALK-Abelló A/S
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.