ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDARCURE, and ITULAZAX/ITULATEK for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.

