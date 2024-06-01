Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alimera Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

ALIM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 68,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,806. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

