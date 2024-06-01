Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,817. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

