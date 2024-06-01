Alaethes Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,621,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,230. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

