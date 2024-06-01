Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 1,576 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,723,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,813. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

