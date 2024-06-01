Alaethes Wealth LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.1% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.30. 5,617,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,520. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.