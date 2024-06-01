Alaethes Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.