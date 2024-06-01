Alaethes Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 1.6% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock traded down $6.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.65. 3,487,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,048. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.37.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $118,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total value of $118,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,875 shares of company stock worth $117,511,146 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

