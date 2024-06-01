Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after buying an additional 55,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after buying an additional 115,728 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 1.6 %

GNRC stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,331. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.