Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.43. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

