Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Brookline Capital Management

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRN

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). Research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aileron Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $53,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,569.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $85,526.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $53,192.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,799,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,908,569.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.