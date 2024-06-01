Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.20

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.09), with a volume of 1500365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
